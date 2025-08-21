Algert Global LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Camping World $CWH

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,560 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Camping World worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Camping World by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 11.3% during the first quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Camping World Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $17.2450 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 1.76. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

