Herbalife Ltd $HLF Holdings Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,910 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.30% of Herbalife worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Herbalife by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 94,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $9.4050 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $969.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. Herbalife Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.