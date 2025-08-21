Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,774 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 91.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 70.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of FTDR opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. The trade was a 78.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

