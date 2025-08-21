Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 7,400 Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLVM. Zacks Research raised shares of Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $43.2260 on Thursday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

