Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 36,270 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.18% of Aptiv worth $153,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 34,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 83,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 369,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of APTV opened at $75.1420 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.