Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MD opened at $16.2760 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.21. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

