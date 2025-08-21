SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
SKM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. New Street Research raised SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th.
Shares of SKM opened at $22.3850 on Thursday. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.63.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
