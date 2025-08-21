SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SKM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. New Street Research raised SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

SK Telecom Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000.

Shares of SKM opened at $22.3850 on Thursday. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.63.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

