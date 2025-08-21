Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,674 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 2,355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 101,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,852,000 after acquiring an additional 267,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE CXW opened at $20.9810 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $538.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CoreCivic

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,597.61. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.