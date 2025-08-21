Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD Position Cut by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,121 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,610.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.53. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amicus Therapeutics Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
