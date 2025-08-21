Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,615 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,145.52. This represents a 51.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Read Our Latest Report on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.