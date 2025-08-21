Analysts Set Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target at $5.65

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.02. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, major shareholder Sicpower, Llc sold 484,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $3,256,639.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,390,042 shares in the company, valued at $163,901,082.24. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Long sold 2,955,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,535,914.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,920,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,137,750.51. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,215,437 shares of company stock worth $96,033,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

