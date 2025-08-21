Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,157,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282,885 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,343,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,684 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,541,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after buying an additional 2,641,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

In other news, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 203,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,787.42. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $1,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 670,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,217.60. The trade was a 12.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,362 shares of company stock worth $1,748,028. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

