Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.1538.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $107.8190 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1,526.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

