Ethic Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 116,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 61,683 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,103,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,306,000 after acquiring an additional 136,966 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $25.9950 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 221.05%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

