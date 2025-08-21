BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTWO Stake Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter.

XTWO stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

