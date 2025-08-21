126,059 Shares in OR Royalties Inc. $OR Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 126,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 15,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $2,873,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of OR stock opened at $30.1860 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. OR Royalties Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 0.71.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

OR Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.