Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $277,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 260,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,048.50. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.1750 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $941.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 151.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 195.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

