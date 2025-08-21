Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,977,838.30. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $118.73 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 329,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

