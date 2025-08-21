24,314 Shares in Target Corporation $TGT Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,314 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Target by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $98.7370 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

