Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $323.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.59 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 187.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

