Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

MUFG opened at $15.3650 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

