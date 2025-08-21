Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells $231,330.00 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Jon Moses sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.33, for a total transaction of $231,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,688.33. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TTWO opened at $228.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.40 and a 200 day moving average of $221.46. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.76 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1,503,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

