Insider Selling: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $222,915.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Mark Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DXCM opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

