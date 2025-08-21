Ethic Inc. Has $730,000 Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 19,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SXT opened at $113.5980 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.