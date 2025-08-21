Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Celanese Corporation $CE

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Celanese by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Celanese by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Celanese by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $45.3890 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Celanese Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.81%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

