Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 2,222 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $258,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,981.50. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wajid Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $185,714.76.

LITE stock opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $129.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 503.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 47,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,435,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lumentum by 132.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

