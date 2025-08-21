Nicole Miller Sells 25,154 Shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $272,166.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,546.24. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LegalZoom.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.53 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.49 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LZ. Bank of America upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
