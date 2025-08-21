Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Community Financial System stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Community Financial System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $57.0340 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Financial System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 19.91%.The company had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Financial System’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial System

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Community Financial System by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Financial System by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Community Financial System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Financial System by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Financial System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBU

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

