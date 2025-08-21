Aberdeen Group plc Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,212 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Aercap were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 230.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 42.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

NYSE:AER opened at $115.7040 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

