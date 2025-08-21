Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10,777.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $155,860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,264.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,604,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,167 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,575.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,277,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 783.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,954.64. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $99.84 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.