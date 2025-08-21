Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $108.6130 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $112.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,000 shares of company stock worth $88,763,320 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

