Analysts Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT at $40.40

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.1%

Cadence Bank stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,481,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,301,000 after buying an additional 980,369 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,520,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,589,000 after buying an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,182,000 after buying an additional 113,593 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,889,000 after buying an additional 193,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,896,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after buying an additional 480,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

