Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Sold by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,785 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,337,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Ally Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,955,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $38.2470 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.