Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.55% of MasTec worth $142,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in MasTec by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $172.1840 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.83.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,750.81. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

