Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Toshiba Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.92 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares.
Toshiba Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
