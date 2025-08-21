Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $145,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,640,000 after buying an additional 156,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 529,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 163,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $32.0950 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,132,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,117,071.22. This represents a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 503,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,103,376. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,378,066 shares of company stock worth $155,873,011 and sold 132,688 shares worth $3,976,654. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

