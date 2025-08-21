Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.41 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.48 ($0.05). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.05), with a volume of 63 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4 price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NOG
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
