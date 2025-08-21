Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $12.34. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 22,874 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BNTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 2,255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Trading Halts Explained
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.