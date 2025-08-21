Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $113.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.1818.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get CRH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $110.5770 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. CRH has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $113.95.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.