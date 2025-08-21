Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$123.80 and traded as high as C$126.76. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$124.90, with a volume of 75,603 shares traded.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$123.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Hammond Power Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer John Henry Bailey sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.85, for a total transaction of C$37,976.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31 shares in the company, valued at C$3,622.35. This trade represents a 91.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

