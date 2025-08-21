Dion Sanders Sells 122,917 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Dion Sanders sold 122,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $1,025,127.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,081.26. The trade was a 52.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

