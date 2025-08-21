Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $16.95. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 126 shares.

Potomac Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Announces Dividend

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.