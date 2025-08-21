Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.42. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 8.7%

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

