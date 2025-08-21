Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,554 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

