Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gates Industrial (GTES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES):

8/4/2025 – Gates Industrial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

7/31/2025 – Gates Industrial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

7/31/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2025 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/9/2025 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial Corporation PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.