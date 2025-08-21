PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and traded as high as $49.98. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 2,078 shares traded.
PhenixFIN Stock Down 0.6%
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $33,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,703.95. This represents a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,762 shares of company stock worth $85,835. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhenixFIN
About PhenixFIN
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PhenixFIN
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.