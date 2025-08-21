Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $143,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.20.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.7650 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -303.03%.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,619.64. This trade represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

