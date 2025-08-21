Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $141.17 Million Holdings in Service Corporation International $SCI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Service Corporation International worth $141,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Corporation International by 136.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after acquiring an additional 451,068 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Service Corporation International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Service Corporation International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Corporation International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $12,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $79,067,983.17. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $4,295,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,602,851.44. The trade was a 15.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,950 shares of company stock worth $17,001,787. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of Service Corporation International stock opened at $80.9650 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Service Corporation International has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Service Corporation International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

