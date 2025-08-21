Head-To-Head Review: Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) versus Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Volatility & Risk

Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 11.2, meaning that its share price is 1,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 132.1%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out -2,450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares -8.84% -5.48% -0.52% Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $88.89 million 3.82 -$15.39 million ($0.02) -184.50 Signature Bank $2.70 billion 0.01 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Signature Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management services. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Signature Bank

(Get Free Report)

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.