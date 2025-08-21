Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $146.56 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,532,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.47% of ManpowerGroup worth $146,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.